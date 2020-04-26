STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana breaches 1,000 mark with 11 new cases, active patients at 660

While all the 11 new cases were reported from Hyderabad, no death was reported and nine patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday.

Published: 26th April 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing PPEs wait for the visit of COVID-19 Central team at containment zone area at Fakheer Galli Old Malakpet, in Hyderabad

Health workers wearing PPEs wait for the visit of COVID-19 Central team at containment zone area at Fakheer Galli Old Malakpet, in Hyderabad. (photo| ANI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Despite the fall in number of coronavirus positive cases during the past few days, Telangana breached the 1,000 mark with 11 new patients added on Sunday.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Health department, with 11 new cases, the number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1001 while the active patients stood at 660 after nine patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday.

All the 11 new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the bulletin added.

No death was reported and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continued to remain at 25, the bulletin said adding as many as 316 people have been discharged so far. The number of cases are on the decline for the past four days.

