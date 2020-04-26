COVID-19: Telangana PCB to expedite permissions for industries producing HCQ as ‘priority activity’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), on Saturday, announced that all necessary permissions for industries who wish to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a drug which is being used to fight Covid-19, will be expedited and will be considered as ‘priority activity’.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board said, “Some of the existing bulk drug/drug intermediate manufacturing industries in Telangana are coming forward to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine.”

This move comes soon after the Union Environment Ministry issued an order which said, “In order to ensure drug availability to reduce the impact of the outbreak of Covid-19, the Ministry hereby directs that projects or activities in respect of bulk drugs shall be considered out of turn and clearances shall be issued expeditiously.”