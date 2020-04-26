Majority of Covid-19 cases across India linked to Markaz, stresses Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has said almost 60 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country were linked to Markaz-Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Speaking in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said more than 50 per cent of the positive cases in Telangana have been recorded in Hyderabad, from where hundreds of people had travelled to Delhi to take part in the Markaz at Nizamuddin.

He added that there were many cases in Hyderabad wherein more than 20 to 30 members of a single family have tested positive for Covid-19.

Kishan Reddy said the Telangana government extended the lockdown till May 7 despite the Central government announcing it till only May 3 as the situation in Hyderabad was quite serious.

He added that given the grave situation in the city, the State government did not grant exemptions to some sectors as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He informed that in Secunderabad, his Parliamentary constituency, there were many containment zones as the number of Covid positive cases was high given the population density, varied demography and socioeconomic characteristic of the constituency.

The Union Minister of State launched a medical portal developed by the medical cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city and said it would be of help to everyone, including senior citizens, women and differently-abled persons.

He also said essential medicines would be delivered at the doorstep of the differently-abled persons and senior citizens. He appealed people to utilise the portal services during the lockdown period and asked them to call on 9959261293 during any emergency.