No devotees: A low-key Bhadrakali Kalyana Brahmotsavam commences

Only five temple staff were allowed to perform the rituals on Day 1 of the festivities, which would continue till May 6.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:13 AM

Telangana government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar offers prayers at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Saturday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Bhadrakali Kalyana Brahmotsavam began at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Saturday, but without devotees amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The celestial wedding of deities Bhadrakali and Bhadreshwara Swamy would be held on April 28.

The celestial wedding of deities Bhadrakali and Bhadreshwara Swamy would be held on April 28. 

Taking part in the inaugural ritual, Telangana Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar urged devotees not to visit the premises and said the authorities would not allow anyone to witness the ‘kalyanam’ due to the lockdown.

