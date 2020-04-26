STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials now shift their focus to Kondapochamma

Meanwhile, 35 people who did not want to shift to the doubt bedroom house at Tunki Bollaram have been given plots to construct houses.

According to sources, the officials concerned will soon start the trial run of water into Kondapochamma reservoir at Vanti Mamidi village in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Gajwel Assembly constituency.

According to sources, the officials concerned will soon start the trial run of water into Kondapochamma reservoir at Vanti Mamidi village in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel Assembly constituency.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: After successfully bringing the Godavari waters to Annapurna and Ranganayaka Sagar projects in Siddipet, the district officials have now shifted their focus to filling the Kondapochamma reservoir. 

According to sources, the officials concerned will soon start the trial run of water into Kondapochamma reservoir at Vanti Mamidi village in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel Assembly constituency.

It has to be remembered that the reservoir’s construction works have been completed and the officials have already shifted the residents of the submerging villages to the newly constructed Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony. Speaking to Express, Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M Vijayender Reddy said that as many as 1,050 families, living in the submerging villages of Bailampur, Thanedarpally and Mamidyala and Thanedarpally thanda, have already been shifted to the newly-constructed R&R colony at Tunki Bollaram village.

Meanwhile, 35 people who did not want to shift to the doubt bedroom house at Tunki Bollaram have been given plots to construct houses, he added. 

Though as many as 40 people, belonging to the submerging village, had approached the court requesting it to direct the officials not to relocate them from their native places, the court recently gave a verdict in favour of the officials and directed the petitioners to vacate the villages by the end of the month.

In the light of this verdict, Gajwel revenue officials have decided to start issuing notices to all those who refuse to vacate the villages. According to sources, the authorities will start serving notices soon. 

Meanwhile, the protesting oustees and Congress leader M Venkatram Reddy, who has also been in the forefront of the stir, said they will vacate the villages as per court directions, however will continue their fight against the government until they receive fair compensation. Recently, during a meeting with the officials concerned, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao too had directed them to ensure that Godavari waters reach Kondapochamma soon.

Ranganayaka @ 1.5tmcft
The officials are now taking steps to fill Ranganayaka Sagar project up to 1.5tmcft of its full reservoir level in four to five days. Once it reaches the said level, they will start releasing water from its downstream to the Kondapochamma reservoir

