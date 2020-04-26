Telangana gives ACB nod to file application against lecturer in court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has authorised the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file an application in court to attach the disproportionate assets of P Madhusudhan Reddy, former president of the Telangana Junior Colleges Lecturers Association (TJLA).

The Anti Corruption Bureau had nabbed Reddy’s assets worth Rs 3 crore in October, 2018. A government order (GO) issued on Saturday said that the junior lecturer in Economics, Government Junior College, Saroornagar, Ranga Reddy District, has committed a scheduled offence under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The GO further states that Reddy has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in his and his relatives’ names. If these are not attached, the accused officer is likely to dispose off the properties.