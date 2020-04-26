STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana gives ACB nod to file application against lecturer in court

The GO further states that Reddy has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in his and his relatives’ names.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has authorised the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file an application in court to attach the disproportionate assets of P Madhusudhan Reddy, former president of the Telangana Junior Colleges Lecturers Association (TJLA).

The Anti Corruption Bureau had nabbed Reddy’s assets worth Rs 3 crore in October, 2018. A government order (GO) issued on Saturday said that the junior lecturer in Economics, Government Junior College, Saroornagar, Ranga Reddy District, has committed a scheduled offence under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The GO further states that Reddy has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in his and his relatives’ names. If these are not attached, the accused officer is likely to dispose off the properties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp