Telangana government refutes Ananthagiri oustees’ claims, files counter

State Advocate General BS Prasad filed a counter affidavit in this regard before the HC Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting allegations of official high-handedness in the displacement of Ananthagiri oustees of Kochhaguttapalli village in Siddipet district, the State government told the High Court that except for six families, all the other oustees had voluntarily accepted their compensation cheques.

The government added that these oustees moved to the State-sponsored resettlement colony on April 19.

They were dealing with petitions filed separately by I Mangavva and 37 others, and G Rajavva and 10 others, seeking directions concerned to provide them with rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements before taking physical possession of their land.

Earlier, the Bench had directed the Siddipet District Collector to submit a report on the allegations made by the oustees, who claimed that they were thrown out of their houses in the middle of the night without compensation.

Prasad submitted that a majority of the petitioners had already accepted their cheques and received all the entitlements. He said the petitioners, who had until now been cooperating with the revenue officials, had begun demanding excessive compensation from them.

They were shifted to the resettlement colony at 6 pm on April 19 as the village was getting submerged at 9 pm the same day.

