Telangana HC extends suspension of regular work till May 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of complete lockdown by Telangana government till May 7 due to Coronavirus pandemic, the State High Court on Saturday extended the suspension of its regular judicial and administrative work till May 7.

Besides, all subordinate courts, tribunals and other institutions concerned in the State will remain closed till May 7 or until further orders of the high court.

According to notifications issued separately by High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy, the High Court would continue to take up extreme urgent and pending admission matters through video conference.

As for the subordinate courts, tribunals, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, mediation and arbitration centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and State Judicial Academy, they should remain closed till May 7 or until further orders. The cases which are listed up to May 7 will be adjourned automatically en-bloc to a working day after one month, which will be uploaded on the district court website.