'Vana Kaalam', 'Yasangi' to replace Kharif, Rabi in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to use the words Vana Kaalam and Yasangi in official communications and records instead of Kharif and Rabi agriculture seasons respectively.

As per the directions given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy decided to use the words, which were popular among masses and farmers.

The Agriculture Department issued orders to this effect on Saturday. The government decided to stop using the words Kharif and Rabi, which were creating confusion among educated persons, according to the Agriculture Minister.

“In all orders and official correspondence, the State government will use only Vana Kaalam and Yasangi from now,” Niranjan Reddy said. The Agriculture Department, Horticulture, Corporations and other agriculture-related institutions too were given specific directions not to use the words Kharif and Rabi hereafter.