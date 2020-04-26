Will provide support to all cured patients: Collector
Positive cases in Nizamabd reached 61, of which 30 were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. He visited Ahamed Pura and Barkathpura areas and counselled discharged persons.
Published: 26th April 2020 08:16 AM | Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:16 AM | A+A A-
NIZAMABAD: District Collector C Narayana Reddy, on Saturday, said those who have been discharged from isolation centres are the real heroes as they bravely fought Coronavirus.
He was interacting with discharged persons in Nizamabd on Saturday.
Positive cases in Nizamabd reached 61, of which 30 were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. He visited Ahamed Pura and Barkathpura areas and counselled discharged persons.
The collector assured them that district administration would provide full support to all discharged people’s families.