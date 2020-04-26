Will provide support to all cured patients: Collector

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: District Collector C Narayana Reddy, on Saturday, said those who have been discharged from isolation centres are the real heroes as they bravely fought Coronavirus.

He was interacting with discharged persons in Nizamabd on Saturday.

Positive cases in Nizamabd reached 61, of which 30 were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. He visited Ahamed Pura and Barkathpura areas and counselled discharged persons.

The collector assured them that district administration would provide full support to all discharged people’s families.