STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

11 out of 33 Telangana districts free from COVID-19

Warangal Rural, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Wanaparthy districts have not reported a single positive case since the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

A security guard seen checking the temperature. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Eleven out of 33 districts of Telangana have become free from COVID-19.

While three districts have not reported a single positive case, in the remaining eight others, all the infected persons have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Warangal Rural, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Wanaparthy districts have not reported a single positive case since the coronavirus outbreak.

Narayanpet and Mancherial districts reported a case each and both succumbed to COVID-19. After that, these districts reported no fresh case. Mahabubabad and Siddipet districts had one case each and both have recovered and discharged from hospital.

Similarly, Mulugu and Nagarkurnool have also become COVID-19 free as all the four persons who had tested positive in these districts have recovered. All four patients in Bhadradri have also been discharged, making the district free from the dreaded virus.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

An official of the Health Department said a few more districts would become COVID-19 free next week. One person each is under treatment in Peddapally and Jagtiyal district.

Medak has just two active cases. Ten other districts have positive cases in the single digits.

Once these districts become totally free of COVID-19 cases, the authorities will be fully concentrating on eight districts which account for most of 660 active cases.

Out of 1,001 cases reported till Sunday, Greater Hyderabad tops the list with 540 cases. It also accounts for 18 out of 25 fatalities in the state. Suryapet has the second highest number of cases (83). Nizamabad is at number three with 61 cases.

In 2014 when Telangana achieved statehood. it had 10 districts. Later, they were split into small districts for administrative convenience, taking the total number of 33. Officials said the small size of the districts helped the district administration in achieving better results in controlling the spread of the virus through effective surveillance.

ALSO READ: Contrary to global trends, Telangana has more coronavirus-affected young adults

Sangareddy on Sunday became the 11th district to be free from COVID-19. The district reported no case after April 14 and all the seven patients have recovered. Finance Minister Harish Rao credited this achievement to the team work by health, police, sanitation, district administration and ASHA workers. "This became possible because of the hardwork of officials and people's cooperation. We should not lower our guard and continue strict implementation of lockdown to contain the virus," he told the district officials.

Authorities in the districts which have not reported a single case are also strictly enforcing the lockdown to maintain the record of zero cases.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, out of 13 districts, only Vizianagaram has not recorded a single case. Srikakulam is also relatively safe with only four cases. Visakhapatnam has reported 22 cases so far. North coastal Andhra, comprising these three districts, has the least prevalence rate with 26 cases. Barring, seven, all patients have been discharged.

As of Monday, Andhra had reported 1,177 COVID-19 cases. With 675 cases, south coastal Andhra is the worst affected among the three regions of the state. Rayalaseema has reported 458 cases with Kurnool district topping the list with 292 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp