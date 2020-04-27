STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Child marriages on the sly in lockdown

Two cases of child marriage were reported in Hyderabad from March 21 to April 23.

Published: 27th April 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Child Marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two cases of child marriage were reported in Hyderabad from March 21 to April 23. With schools shut and the city’s hustle-bustle at a bare minimum amid the lockdown, the parents planned to solemnise lowkey marriages away from the society’s glare.

But, the Hyderabad Childline and police caught them before they could marry off their children. In one of the cases, invitation cards were printed and just a day before the marriage, Childline acted on a tipoff and rescued the girl. “Since the marriage date was so near, we shifted her to Sakhi centre. In the other case, we had the time to counsell the child and warn the family,” Madhav D, a Childline official, said.

The cases, however, were a tough nut to crack as rescue agencies and the general State machinery were busy with Covid duty. Therefore, receiving and acting on tipoffs was difficult. “For us, the biggest challenge is in terms of transport as all modes of transport are closed.

But, we are taking the help of anganwadi workers and police, who were told to keep an eye on telltale signs of child marriage,” Isidore Philips, Director of Divyadisha- Childline, said. In March, a total of eight child marriages took place.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation of victims was also a major concern as they could not be sent to government shelter homes for counselling. As the shelter homes were not taking admissions, the children were sent back to their family directly. In some serious cases, they were taken to the Sakhi centre and counselled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child marriage lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp