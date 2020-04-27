STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Contrary to global trends, Telangana has more coronavirus-affected young adults

While Covid-19 is said to be affecting mostly the elderly people across the globe, only nine per cent of the total positive cases in the State consists of geriatric patients above the age of 60.

Published: 27th April 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representational image (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More than 250 of the 1,001 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Telangana are young adults, and more than 660 of the patients are male. According to the Department of Public Health, the highest percentage of Covid-19 patients, close to 25 per cent, in the State are young adults who are in the age group of 20 to 30 years.

While Covid-19 is said to be affecting mostly the elderly people across the globe, only nine per cent of the total positive cases in the State consists of geriatric patients above the age of 60, accounting to about 100 senior citizens over the age of 61. Similarly, children too consist of only five per cent of the positive cases. Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, said, “From our reports, we have noticed that close to 60 per cent of the people who have tested positive are between the age group of 20 and 50.

This is usually the age group with a high immunity rate, and thus we have seen the rising number of discharges in the State. This is also one of the reason why close to 80 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic in nature, as the younger patients are barely showing any symptoms.” Telangana also seems to be following the pattern that has been noticed across the globe, where men make up the majority of the patients. Close to 67 per cent of the patients in the State are men, while the rest of 33 per cent are women. About 90 children below the age of 10 years have tested positive, of whom close to 50 of them are below the age of five.

In addition to this, close to 100 of the total positive patients are pre-teens and teens, between 11 to 19 years of age. Even as the popular narrative remains that all the states, including Telangana need to increase the number of people being tested, officials from the State Health Department disagree with the argument. A top-ranking official from the Department of Public Health, said, “We have not deviated from the rules set down by ICMR. The reason we are not increasing the number of tests with asymptomatic secondary contacts is because the State needs to keep test kits in reserve, to be prepared for unforseeable spike in cases in the future when the lockdown is lifted. If a spike is noted after the lockdown, we cannot waste time acquiring these test kits, especially because they are not manufactured in the State.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp