Contrary to global trends, Telangana has more coronavirus-affected young adults

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 250 of the 1,001 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Telangana are young adults, and more than 660 of the patients are male. According to the Department of Public Health, the highest percentage of Covid-19 patients, close to 25 per cent, in the State are young adults who are in the age group of 20 to 30 years.

While Covid-19 is said to be affecting mostly the elderly people across the globe, only nine per cent of the total positive cases in the State consists of geriatric patients above the age of 60, accounting to about 100 senior citizens over the age of 61. Similarly, children too consist of only five per cent of the positive cases. Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, said, “From our reports, we have noticed that close to 60 per cent of the people who have tested positive are between the age group of 20 and 50.

This is usually the age group with a high immunity rate, and thus we have seen the rising number of discharges in the State. This is also one of the reason why close to 80 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic in nature, as the younger patients are barely showing any symptoms.” Telangana also seems to be following the pattern that has been noticed across the globe, where men make up the majority of the patients. Close to 67 per cent of the patients in the State are men, while the rest of 33 per cent are women. About 90 children below the age of 10 years have tested positive, of whom close to 50 of them are below the age of five.

In addition to this, close to 100 of the total positive patients are pre-teens and teens, between 11 to 19 years of age. Even as the popular narrative remains that all the states, including Telangana need to increase the number of people being tested, officials from the State Health Department disagree with the argument. A top-ranking official from the Department of Public Health, said, “We have not deviated from the rules set down by ICMR. The reason we are not increasing the number of tests with asymptomatic secondary contacts is because the State needs to keep test kits in reserve, to be prepared for unforseeable spike in cases in the future when the lockdown is lifted. If a spike is noted after the lockdown, we cannot waste time acquiring these test kits, especially because they are not manufactured in the State.”