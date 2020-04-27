STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 cases on the wane in Mahbubnagar

Authorities had collected fresh samples from 11 suspects on Saturday, including the 8 journalists, and sent them for diagnosis to a virology lab in Hyderabad.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: COVID-19 has become a cause for concern for media representatives in erstwhile Mahbubnagar.

After a TV channel reporter tested positive in Gadwal, authorities had collected samples from eight journalists who had come into close contact with him and sent it for testing in Hyderabad.

All samples came back negative. The district has not reported any fresh case since the last 15 days, providing much needed relief to the district administration.

Authorities had collected fresh samples from 11 suspects on Saturday, including the 8 journalists, and sent them for diagnosis to a virology lab in Hyderabad.

Authorities have withdrawn the containment zone at Saddalagundu. BK Reddy Colony, Marlu, Shahsaab Gutta and Ramayya Bowli are still marked as Containment Zones.

District Collector Venkat Rao told Express that they had taken steps for providing treatment to those suffering from chronic ailments.

He said that they had also set up a call centre for those residing in Containment Zones. A total of 632 people have been kept under home quarantine in the district.

Over 25 persons have been housed at the government quarantine centre at Palamuru Medical College. The isolation ward of SVS Medical College has seven, and the District General Hospital has six people under quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Mahbubnagar
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp