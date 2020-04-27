COVID-19 cases on the wane in Mahbubnagar

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: COVID-19 has become a cause for concern for media representatives in erstwhile Mahbubnagar.

After a TV channel reporter tested positive in Gadwal, authorities had collected samples from eight journalists who had come into close contact with him and sent it for testing in Hyderabad.

All samples came back negative. The district has not reported any fresh case since the last 15 days, providing much needed relief to the district administration.

Authorities had collected fresh samples from 11 suspects on Saturday, including the 8 journalists, and sent them for diagnosis to a virology lab in Hyderabad.

Authorities have withdrawn the containment zone at Saddalagundu. BK Reddy Colony, Marlu, Shahsaab Gutta and Ramayya Bowli are still marked as Containment Zones.

District Collector Venkat Rao told Express that they had taken steps for providing treatment to those suffering from chronic ailments.

He said that they had also set up a call centre for those residing in Containment Zones. A total of 632 people have been kept under home quarantine in the district.

Over 25 persons have been housed at the government quarantine centre at Palamuru Medical College. The isolation ward of SVS Medical College has seven, and the District General Hospital has six people under quarantine.