By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/JANGAON: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod lauded the Mahabubabad district administration for its efforts in containing the spread of Covid-19.

With the exception of one positive case of a Markaz returnee, no new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district recently.

The Ministers distributed PPE kits and sanitisers to medical staff at Mahabubabad Area Government Hospital here on Sunday.