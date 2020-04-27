Not difficult to contain Coronavirus, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the consecutive second day, Telangana witnessed only a few Covid-19 positive cases — 11 to be precise — on Sunday, which made Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao express satisfaction over the gradual decline in the incidence of Coronavirus.

The 11 fresh cases took the total number of positive cases to 1,001 in the State. All the cases were reported from the GHMC limits, which means that rest of Telangnaa had not reported even one case, which is again a heartening development.

On Saturday, only seven fresh cases were reported in the State and on the other hand, more and more patients are being discharged each passing day.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that flattening the Corona curve may not be difficult if the people extend co-operation the way they were doing now.

“If people extend support to lockdown for some more days and follow guidelines on containment of the virus, the situation would further improve for the better,” he said, while adding that on Monday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the CMs through video conference, the situation in the country would be known.

Meanwhile, the CM elicited information from the officials on how lockdown was being enforced and whether those living in containment zones were being supplied with essential commodities.

He was also keen to know the progress the patients at Gandhi Hospital were making. He expressed satisfaction over the death rate in Telangana being far less than the national average.

“In the days to come, the infection would come down drastically if only people follow personal hygiene and take precautions for a few more days,” he said.

75-year-old patient discharged

The CM said that during the video conference on Monday, all the chief ministers would brief the others

about the situation in their respective states. “Opinions on their plans of action would also figure during the conference,” he said. At present, a total of 660 Covid-positive patients are being treated in Gandhi and King Koti hospitals, and nine more people have been discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 316 people.

The highlight of the day for the Health Department was the discharge of a 75-year-old patient, who is

the primary contact of a patient who had returned from Nizamuddin in Delhi. A senior Health Department

official said, “The containment of the virus is a result of the strictly implemented lockdown.”