Prepare to sweat it out as MET predicts soaring temperatures in Telangana

In many places across Telangana, maximum temperature was recorded above normal, reaching a scorching 42.4 degree Celsius at Haliya in Nalgonda.

Published: 27th April 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:00 AM

A rickshaw puller struggles to transport a load of groceries in the hot sun in Hyderabad on Sunday | R V K RAO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as the maximum temperature touched 41 degree Celsius in Hyderabad on Sunday, which was two degree above normal, by evening the weather turned pleasant as several places in the city experienced thundershowers with Bandlaguda recording maximum rain of 20.8 mm.

In many places across Telangana, maximum temperature was recorded above normal, reaching a scorching 42.4 degree Celsius at Haliya in Nalgonda. Rising mercury levels have already become commonplace in the State, making life difficult. On Sunday, many parts of the city recorded maximum temperature between 39-41 degree Celsius and among districts, most of them recorded maximum temperatures of 41- 43 degree Celsius as per weather data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS). A major change is not expected in weather conditions in the coming three days.

While most places in the State will be scorched by the sun, a few places will also receive thundershowers and heavy rains. According to the forecast by India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusting winds with speeds up to 40km/ph are likely to occur at isolated places across the State. Also, the IMD forecast states that the maximum temperature will continue to hover between 41-43 degree Celsius at isolated pockets across the State.

