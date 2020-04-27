Sangareddy is now coronavirus-free, claims Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated that the collective efforts of various officials have made Sangareddy district Corona-free.

The Minister attended Basaveshwar Jayanti in Sangareddy on Sunday and later took part in the distribution of essential commodities in Sadasivpet and Zaheerabad.

Eight cases had been detected in Sangareddy, and all of them were discharged after they recovered fully. No new cases have been detected in the district.

Harish Rao said that people should not act in a negligent manner, must follow social distancing and should not come of their houses till the lockdown ends. The Minister said that the police were working day and night for the good of the society. He said that the government was facing huge financial losses due to the pandemic, but the lives of the people were more important for the government.

He said that the State used to generate `350 -400 crore of income per day, but it has become difficult to get the said amount in an month. He said the government stood in support of white ration card holders during the lockdown. The minister said that doctors were like gods in these critical situations, and added that they served the Coronavirus infected patients even after knowing that they could contract the disease from the patients. Collector M Hanumanth Rao, MLC Fareenuddin, MLA P Manik Rao and others were present on the occasion.