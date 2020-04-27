STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana farmers buy seeds this Akshaya Tritiya

Most of the farmers in the district are dependent on rainfall. Many have already cleaned their farmlands and are waiting for the monsoon to start cultivation.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Farmers in Adilbad purchased cotton seeds on Sunday as it was considered an auspicious day (Akshaya Tritiya). The Central government had accorded permission for shops selling seeds and fertilisers to open in rural areas.

Shop owners were told to maintain social distancing. A Rajesh, a farmer who purchased seeds in Adilabad town, said that due to the lockdown many farmers had not stepped out of their villages and used the time to complete work on their fields.

Most of the farmers in the district are dependent on rainfall. Many have already cleaned their farmlands and are waiting for the monsoon to start cultivation.

Agricultural officials are expecting that farmers will increase the area under cultivation for soybean by more than 10 per cent this year in erstwhile Adilabad district due to the abundant rainfall this month.

Last year, cultivation was taken up on 80,000 hectares. This time, the expected area under cultivation is 1.25 lakh hectares. Most of the farmers plan to take up soybean cultivation, followed by red gram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana farmers Akshaya Tritiya
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp