Telangana Police begin health checks for migrants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Rachakonda police started health checks for migrants residing in their jurisdiction.

The decision was taken after finding that there were several pregnant women, children and elderly among the migrants, who needed check-ups, said Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

The police and TISS are conducting a socio-economic and need assessment survey of migrant labourers.

As the survey began during the lockdown, around 5,500 workers living at Jawaharnagar, Neredmet, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and Meerpet were surveyed.