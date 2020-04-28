21 Telangana districts to be declared corona-free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even while asserting that the lockdown will continue as planned, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed confidence that the State would be able to flatten the Corona curve in 21 of the 33 districts by Tuesday, allowing, for the first time, the luxury of hope that the State might witness lifting of curbs in a phased manner from May 7.

The hope, he said, sprang from the gradual plummeting of the number of Covid-19 positive cases. “On Monday, the number came down to just two,” he said. The Chief Minister, who reviewed the incidence of Covid-19 in the State after taking part in a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked the people to confine themselves to their homes and celebrate festivals with family members inside their houses.