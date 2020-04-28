A platform for students to air their views

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday proposed a platform, ‘Connect-Chancellor’, wherein students of State government-run universities can write articles on issues affecting them, their academics and the society.

The Governor also announced a paper-writing competition in Telugu, English and Urdu languages, for which she suggested a range of topics, many of them dealing with the Covid-19 scenario.

Students pursuing graduation or higher courses can send their entries to connect-chancellor@telangana.gov.in or on WhatsApp (8978586666) by May 10. The paper should not exceed 3,000 words and must be accompanied with a 250-word abstract, along with personal details and a declaration that the article is original. The winner would be rewarded Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for the second place.