STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

A platform for students to air their views

The winner would be rewarded Rs 15,000 and  Rs 10,000 for the second place.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday proposed a platform, ‘Connect-Chancellor’, wherein students of State government-run universities can write articles on issues affecting them, their academics and the society.

The Governor also announced a paper-writing competition in Telugu, English and Urdu languages, for which she suggested a range of topics, many of them dealing with the Covid-19 scenario.
Students pursuing graduation or higher courses can send their entries to connect-chancellor@telangana.gov.in or on WhatsApp (8978586666) by May 10. The paper should not exceed 3,000 words and must be accompanied with a 250-word abstract, along with personal details and a declaration that the article is original. The winner would be rewarded Rs 15,000 and  Rs 10,000 for the second place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp