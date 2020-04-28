As cases rise, Gadwal residents ‘locked in’

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Tightening the lockdown further, Jogulamba Gadwal district authorities on Monday locked up all houses in red zone areas of Gadwal town to prevent people from coming out as it enhances the risk of contacting the deadly Coronavirus.

The red-zones are - Momin Mohalla, Ganjipeta, Ramnagar, Nallakunta and Vedanagar. The decision followed the sudden spurt in positive cases in the recent past on account of the returnees from Markaz-Nizamuddin.The authorities are also worried over the steady increase in positive cases in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, which is very close to Gadwal.

The authorities, aware that several people who had visited a doctor in Kurnool who recently died due to Covid-19, were from Gadwal, intensified the measures to check the spread of the virus.

The authorities are supplying essential commodities to all families that have been locked up ion their houses after noting down their needs on phone. A total of 37 wards in Gadwal are in red zones. All these wards have now completely been barricaded.

“Residents in the containment zones were still coming out their houses at night, hence the drastic decision of locking them up inside their houses. They were not listening to us despite our repeated pleas. They are acting irresponsibly, despite knowing that the Coronavirus is contagious. We have also deputed one Asha worker and one ANM to serve residents under each zone,” said Containment Zone In-Charge of Jogulamba Gadwal, Dr. Sayyad Irshad.