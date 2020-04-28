Central team inspects Gandhi, SD Eye Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-member Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Monday visited different parts of Hyderabad to assess the ground situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, the IMCT inspected the wards at Gandhi Hospital and the treatment being administered to Covid-19 patients. They also checked the hospital’s facilities, such as safety kits for the staff. Earlier, the team inspected a Containment Zone (CZ) at Humayun Nagar and enquired with the GHMC officials on the services being provided to the residents. The team gathered details about the civic body’s door-to-door health survey, spraying of disinfectants at the CZ.

Later, the team inspected the government quarantine centre at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, and enquired about the facilities provided to patients. It also visited the Central Drug store.