Crystal clear Godavari has several longing for a dip

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The quality of water in the Godavari at the temple town of Dharmapuri has improved significantly since the lockdown. After large gatherings and holy dips at the river were prohibited during the lockdown, the water is now crystal clear.

It may be recalled that even though pilgrims from different States take a holy dip in the river, the town’s drain water is directly released into it.

After learning that the quality of the river water has improved, locals and surrounding villagers, especially priests, thronged the area to take a holy dip and perform pujas on the river bank. Local priests told Express that it is the first time they have been able to see fish and other marine life in the river. Police security has now been intensified around the area to prevent more people from defying lockdown orders, crowding and taking holy dips.