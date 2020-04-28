Despite drop in cases, government will stay on high alert: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After reviewing the incidence of Covid-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the decision to open up the containment zones where there were no reports of active Corona cases.

“It is a good sign that the number of Covid-19 cases are decreasing day by day. Very soon, Telangana will be declared as a State with no positive cases. As many as 21 districts in the State will be declared as “no-positive case districts” by Tuesday,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that around 97 per cent Covid-19 patients had recovered in the State. The spread of Coronavirus too has almost been stopped and the number of containment zones too had come down accordingly, he said.

Of the 159 patients examined on Monday, only two tested positive. On the other hand, 16 patients had recovered on the day and they were discharged, the officials informed the Chief Minister. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said that it indicated that the spread of Coronavirus has successfully been contained due to effective enforcement of lockdown.

Relief on May 8

It was observed at the review that the quarantine period of majority of people in the State would be completed by May 8. With this, the government is confident that no positive case would be registered soon in the State. “It was manageable, even if some cases were found sporadically. The government was confident of taking effective steps at such places,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, said that even though the Covid-19 cases are declining, the government would remain on a high alert and deal with any situation effectively, even if there is a sudden spike in number of cases.

The required number of masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and other equipment ready to treat any number of cases, he added.