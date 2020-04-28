STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Despite drop in cases, government will stay on high alert: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister says spread of novel Coronavirus has almost stopped, 97 per cent patients have recovered in Telangana, number of containment zones have come down

Published: 28th April 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After reviewing the incidence of Covid-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the decision to open up the containment zones where there were no reports of active Corona cases.

“It is a good sign that the number of Covid-19 cases are decreasing day by day. Very soon, Telangana will be declared as a State with no positive cases. As many as 21 districts in the State will be declared as “no-positive case districts” by Tuesday,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that around 97 per cent Covid-19 patients had recovered in the State. The spread of Coronavirus too has almost been stopped and the number of containment zones too had come down accordingly, he said.

Of the 159 patients examined on Monday, only two tested positive. On the other hand, 16 patients had recovered on the day and they were discharged, the officials informed the Chief Minister. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said that it indicated that the spread of Coronavirus has successfully been contained due to effective enforcement of lockdown.

Relief on May 8

It was observed at the review that the quarantine period of majority of people in the State would be completed by May 8. With this, the government is confident that no positive case would be registered soon in the State. “It was manageable, even if some cases were found sporadically. The government was confident of taking effective steps at such places,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, said that even though the Covid-19 cases are declining, the government would remain on a high alert and deal with any situation effectively, even if there is a sudden spike in number of cases.

The required number of masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and other equipment ready to treat any number of cases, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp