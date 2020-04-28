KLIS oustees must get houses in a safe area: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Monday directed the Siddipet district collector to ensure project- affected families under the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir are provided with alternative house sites in a resettlement colony that does not fall under the full tank level (FTL) area. The families cannot be subjected to any other natural calamity that may result if the accommodation falls within FTL area, the bench observed. The families have lost their houses and lands under acquisition for construction of the reservoir under the KLIS.