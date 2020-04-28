Leaders’ scuffle to hoist flag goes viral

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Old differences between two groups of second-rung TRS leaders cropped up at the foundation day celebrations in Julapalli mandal on Monday when they quarrelled over who should hoist the party flag.

Mandal president P Kanthaiah and village president T Rajalingam nearly had a tug-of-war as they fought for the rope to hoist the flag, causing it to snap. This led to heated verbal exchanges between District Library Chairman Raghuveer Singh’s group and another set of members.

The issue was brought to the notice of Peddapalli MLA D Manohar Reddy over phone, who told the leaders to celebrate the event peacefully. Finally, Kanthaiah and Rajalingam hoisted the flag together.

But, their quarrel went viral on social media within minutes.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders gathered in large numbers at the north Telangana Bhavan in Karimnagar and Gandhi Crossroads in Sircilla despite the lockdown to contain the highly contagious novel Coronavirus. They violated social distancing as they hoisted the party flag.