Min Satyavathi serves food to 500 migrants

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Women and Children Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod served food to 500 migrant labourers and sanitation workers on the occasion of the 20th formation day of the TRS on Monday.

She, along with Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, distributed masks and sanitisers to sanitation workers. Speaking on the occasion, Rathod said that she was proud to work under the leadership of CM KCR.