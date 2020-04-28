Min Satyavathi serves food to 500 migrants
Women and Children Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod served food to 500 migrant labourers and sanitation workers on the occasion of the 20th formation day of the TRS on Monday.
Published: 28th April 2020 05:43 AM | Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:05 AM | A+A A-
MAHABUBABAD: Women and Children Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod served food to 500 migrant labourers and sanitation workers on the occasion of the 20th formation day of the TRS on Monday.
She, along with Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, distributed masks and sanitisers to sanitation workers. Speaking on the occasion, Rathod said that she was proud to work under the leadership of CM KCR.