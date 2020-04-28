Over 700 NIT Warangal students get placement offers

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: AT a time when the economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic are crippling the country, at least 732 final-year students of NIT-Warangal received full-time employment offers from leading recruiters recently. As many as 14 of them have been offered a CTC of Rs 43.33 lakh per annum (LPA) as the highest pay package.

The Training and Placement Section (TAPS) at NIT-W enabled the students to bag job and internship offers through campus placement drives. Over 80 per cent of NIT’s UG students have been hired by 177 companies. The average compensation has increased to Rs 12.15 LPA from Rs 9.93 LPA this academic year.

The placement process that began in August 2019 saw ISRO and Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) recruiting six and 16 students respectively for the first time. Some 33 Government of India companies also visited the campus.