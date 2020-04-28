Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy wants lockdown in Telangana till December

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy asked the State government to extend the lockdown in Telangana till December as the results of the lockdown were gradually showing just now.

He advised the government to extend the lockdown if it wanted to curb the Coronavirus cases. The Congress MLA asked it to extend all kinds of facilities to doctors, medical staff and police personnel, who were on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19. He asked both the Centre and State to consult with financial experts to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic.