Students from Italy stopped at Telangana-Maharashtra border

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In what seems to be the result of miscommunication between the Centre and State, Adilabad police stopped special buses bringing back 76 students from New Delhi, where they were quarantined after returning from Italy, at the Telangana-Maharashtra border on Monday.

Collector A Sridevasena said the administration would allow them to enter the State after getting confirmation from the Chief Secretary. The buses, which also had 26 retired Army personnel, were not allowed to cross the Penganga checkpost.