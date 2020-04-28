STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Travails of on-duty cops on Covid frontline

Ever since the lockdown, about 75 per cent of the staff deputed to every police station have been on Covid-19 duty.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel have lunch in a tent near a check-post in Hyderabad during the lockdown on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Pinto Deepak,Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the police personnel manning the check-posts at different parts of the city, getting hold of food, drinking water, masks and sanitisers is not a concern. While a majority of the police stations have cooks preparing food for staffers on their premises, some depend on good samaritans for meals. However, lack of toilets in their vicinity is a major bother for personnel on bandobast duties.

Ever since the lockdown, about 75 per cent of the staff deputed to every police station have been on Covid-19 duty. Sanathnagar Inspector S Chandrashekar Reddy, who presides over the Erragadda Metro check-post, said, “We have procured groceries for a month and hired a cook who prepares three meals a day for all the staff.”

However, the situation varies across check-posts. A head constable from Hyderabad, on the condition of anonymity, said that though they had accepted food from the public initially, they began bringing meals from their homes as the number of Covid cases went up.

“Seniors are taking good care of us. But our only concern is the lack of toilets. Earlier, we could use toilets at commercial spaces while on bandobast duty. Now, they’re all closed. The situation is worse for people posted on the outskirts,” another constable said. A senior police official from the city, meanwhile, said that all the check-posts were under 2-km radius of a police station and that the staffers could return to the station to relieve themselves.

Beating the heat

At a check-post in Shahpurnagar, a temporary shelter has been built for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jeedimetla police station M Chakrapani and his team. They have been monitoring traffic here for the past one month, and his team. Apart from controlling vehicular movement, Chakrapani spends his time at the check-post feeding stray dogs.

“We had a difficult time monitoring traffic initially. A total of 15 policemen are deployed at the check-post to keep an eye out for lockdown violators. The personnel were having a hard time performing duties in the summer heat. We now have a proper shed to stay in. We have also been supplied fans,” Chakrapani said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp