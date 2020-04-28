Travails of on-duty cops on Covid frontline

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the police personnel manning the check-posts at different parts of the city, getting hold of food, drinking water, masks and sanitisers is not a concern. While a majority of the police stations have cooks preparing food for staffers on their premises, some depend on good samaritans for meals. However, lack of toilets in their vicinity is a major bother for personnel on bandobast duties.

Ever since the lockdown, about 75 per cent of the staff deputed to every police station have been on Covid-19 duty. Sanathnagar Inspector S Chandrashekar Reddy, who presides over the Erragadda Metro check-post, said, “We have procured groceries for a month and hired a cook who prepares three meals a day for all the staff.”

However, the situation varies across check-posts. A head constable from Hyderabad, on the condition of anonymity, said that though they had accepted food from the public initially, they began bringing meals from their homes as the number of Covid cases went up.

“Seniors are taking good care of us. But our only concern is the lack of toilets. Earlier, we could use toilets at commercial spaces while on bandobast duty. Now, they’re all closed. The situation is worse for people posted on the outskirts,” another constable said. A senior police official from the city, meanwhile, said that all the check-posts were under 2-km radius of a police station and that the staffers could return to the station to relieve themselves.

Beating the heat

At a check-post in Shahpurnagar, a temporary shelter has been built for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jeedimetla police station M Chakrapani and his team. They have been monitoring traffic here for the past one month, and his team. Apart from controlling vehicular movement, Chakrapani spends his time at the check-post feeding stray dogs.

“We had a difficult time monitoring traffic initially. A total of 15 policemen are deployed at the check-post to keep an eye out for lockdown violators. The personnel were having a hard time performing duties in the summer heat. We now have a proper shed to stay in. We have also been supplied fans,” Chakrapani said.