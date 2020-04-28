Trenches dug to keep out visitors

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Krishna and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh, the villages that share border with them in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts have been on high alert.

The trench that was dug at Kandukur village in

Khammam to prevent outsiders from visiting the area

Fearing the spread of Coronavirus in the border villages, the villagers have dug trenches and erected barricades to prevent the entry of outsiders into their villages. It may be noted that as many as 173 positive cases have been reported in Krishna district while 27 cases have been reported in West Godavari till Monday.

The villagers of Kandukur in Khammam district have dug a 5-foot-deep trench blocking the outsiders coming from Gudipadu village in Krishna district from entering their village.

B Sudhakar, a resident of Kandukur village, said, “We are panicking right now. Hundreds of vehicles from Krishna district come to Khammam via Gudipadu and Kandukur. That’s the reason why we have blocked the road leading to our village.”

Meanwhile, the villagers of Allipuram in Dammapeta mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have closed the road leading to their village from West Godavari district. Some youths have also formed teams to provide security to the village on shift basis.