TRS’ 20th birthday a quiet one

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took the stairs to reach the first floor of Telangana Bhavan to hoist the flag as the elevator was under repair.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the TRS flag at Telangana Bhavan on the party’s foundation day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS’ 20th foundation day was celebrated in a simple way amid the Covid-19 lockdown, with its president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisting the party flag at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Rao also garlanded the statutes of Telangana Thalli and Prof Jayashankar.

Only important leaders attended the event, and they, too, were mindful of social distancing. Party workers were not allowed due to the ban on mass gatherings. TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, former Speaker S Madhusudana Chary and Rythu Bandhu State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were  present. Ministers and MLAs celebrated the foundation day at their respective Assembly segments.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took the stairs to reach the first floor of Telangana Bhavan to hoist the flag as the elevator was under repair.

MLA alleges group politics
TRS’ Station Ghanpur constituency MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah on Monday said some persons in the party were involved in group politics, which should be discouraged. Though he did not name anyone, party workers said his comments were directed at Kadiam Srihari.

Simple fete
The celebrations were low key in Khammam with legislators, elected members, leaders and activists hoisting the party flag at their residences. Finance Minister T Harish Rao hoisted the TRS flag at Toopran and Medak constituencies, while Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar did the same at his residence. 

