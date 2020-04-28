STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Uttam raises doubts on Telangana government’s Covid-19 figures

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that there were several doubts about the Telangana government releasing accurate figures of Covid cases.

Published: 28th April 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that there were several doubts about the Telangana government releasing accurate figures of Covid cases.

Speaking at the CLP meeting led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka over video conference, Uttam questioned the government for not allowing private labs to conduct tests and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no answer to this. He said the government was lagging in Covid-19 testing and that only 37 people were tested out of a lakh. He asked it to consider South Korea as a role model with regard to testing people.

On the other hand, Bhatti Vikramarka demanded KCR to convene an all-party meeting, and one with intellectuals separately, as soon as possible to overcome the pandemic and streamline the financial crisis. He alleged that both the Centre and State governments failed to tackle the situation. He condemned the police for booking Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, who was distributing groceries to tribals in Bhadrachalam, and demanded that the case be withdrawn. He announced that the CLP would visit Bhadrachalam on May 2 to see how the tribals were coping with the lockdown.

Revanth writes to CM on farmers woes

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote an open letter to KCR demanding that he resolve farmers’ issues. He said farmers were facing problems at procurement centres due to irregularities by traders in the name of erosion and moisture. Revanth wanted such traders to be booked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana government
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp