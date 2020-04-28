Uttam raises doubts on Telangana government’s Covid-19 figures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that there were several doubts about the Telangana government releasing accurate figures of Covid cases.

Speaking at the CLP meeting led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka over video conference, Uttam questioned the government for not allowing private labs to conduct tests and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no answer to this. He said the government was lagging in Covid-19 testing and that only 37 people were tested out of a lakh. He asked it to consider South Korea as a role model with regard to testing people.

On the other hand, Bhatti Vikramarka demanded KCR to convene an all-party meeting, and one with intellectuals separately, as soon as possible to overcome the pandemic and streamline the financial crisis. He alleged that both the Centre and State governments failed to tackle the situation. He condemned the police for booking Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, who was distributing groceries to tribals in Bhadrachalam, and demanded that the case be withdrawn. He announced that the CLP would visit Bhadrachalam on May 2 to see how the tribals were coping with the lockdown.

Revanth writes to CM on farmers woes

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote an open letter to KCR demanding that he resolve farmers’ issues. He said farmers were facing problems at procurement centres due to irregularities by traders in the name of erosion and moisture. Revanth wanted such traders to be booked.