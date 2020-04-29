Asad sends Eatala list of willing donors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has written to State Health Minister Eatala Rajender informing him about 32 recovered Covid-19 patients who are willing to donate their plasma. Owaisi wrote, “As you are aware, the donation of convalescent plasma is critical to our collective fight against Coronavirus.

In furtherance of the same, I am attaching herewith the names of 32 recovered patients who are willing to donate their plasma. I hope that this contribution from recovered patients will go a long way in the government’s efforts to treat Covid-19 patients.”

Meanwhile, Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his foreign policy after the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom issued a statement saying that India has recorded the “steepest, most alarming, deterioration in religious freedom conditions”. Owaisi tweeted, “Despite @PMOIndia hosting #NamasteTrump, the USCIRF report puts India in the august company of Burma, Pakistan, North Korea & Syria.”