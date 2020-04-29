STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Comprehensive policy on agriculture to ensure MSP, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

The State government would soon come out with a comprehensive policy on agriculture, which would ensure remunerative prices for farm produce.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government would soon come out with a comprehensive policy on agriculture, which would ensure remunerative prices for farm produce. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this at a review meeting on the agriculture sector on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan.

He said Telangana was emerging a ‘rice bowl’ of the country. As the total cultivable area was increasing in the State, the production too would increase. So the proposed policy would ensure that the farmers get a remunerative price for their produce, the Chief Minister said.

Rao directed the officials to construct some more godowns to store an additional 40 lakh tonnes of foodgrains in the State. He asked them to construct 2,500 Rythu Vedikas. On the occasion, he announced that Rythu Bandhu Samithi would be activated.

The Chief Minister said the required fertilisers for kharif were available and farmers should start purchasing them from May itself. This would avoid heavy rush in the last-minute, he added. He advised the farmers not to purchase spurious seeds or fertilisers.

The government would take stern action against those who resort to the sale of spurious seeds and fertilisers, he said. The Chief Minister added that the intelligence wing had already identified those who sell fake seeds and fertilisers. He also wanted the officials to focus on food processing units, so that farmers would get more money through value addition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp