STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress MLA Seethakka comes to the rescue of Adivasis in Mulugu

Everyday, she starts at 9 am, goes to seven to eight villages and returns home by 10.30 pm.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mulugu Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya distributing vegetables to tribal people at a hamlet in Mulugu on Tuesday

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: Mulugu Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka has been helping people in 275 hamlets under Eturunagaram, Tadwai, Mulugu and Govindaraopet mandals in the district. 
Seethakka who goes to the hamlets on a tractor, said after seeing the plight of tribal families, the Congress leaders came forward to donate essentials to Adivasis who had lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.  

Every day, Seethakka sets off on a tractor at 9 am with rice, vegetables, soaps, masks and other essential items. The road connectivity to agency areas is poor, one has to trek hills, cross streams, walk through the forest to reach the hamlets. On an average, she covers about seven to eight villages and returns home by 10.30 pm. Seethakka won the elections twice as an MLA and always  goes out of her way to help the poor. Recently, she started a challenge ‘Go Hunger Go’ for public representatives and celebrities. The aim of the challenge was to help poor people during the lockdown, said Seethakka.

Speaking to Express, Seethakka said Adivasis had lost their livelihood due to lockdown. The government must identify people in distress and provide them with required assistance. In agency areas, many people have no idea what was happening or why the lockdown was enforced. Though the State government had been providing 12 kg of rice and `1,500 to poor people, as the Adivasis don’t have ration cards, they had not been identified as beneficiaries, said Seethakka. 

She said there were many hamlets and villages near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border where people were not aware of Coronavirus. She appealed to locals to maintain social distancing and stay at home. She told them to approach the sarpanch immediately if they contract cold or fever or have any flu like symptoms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Danasari Anasuya Seethakka
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp