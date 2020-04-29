‘Covid cases in Hyderabad linked to Markaz’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday briefed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Covid-19 cases in Telangana are fluctuating and the situation in Hyderabad was alarming with cases increasing drastically.

He said the main cause behind spread of the disease in Telangana was linked to Nizamuddin Markaz. When PM Modi called Dattatreya over phone to know about his wellbeing and asked about Telangana situation, the Governor said he was watching media reports and speaking to experts every day over phone.