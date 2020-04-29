Health Minister Eatala Rajender defends Telangana testing procedure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rebutting the criticism that Telangana is not testing enough number of people, and therefore the number of Covid-19 positive patients is low, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday contended that Telangana has a higher accuracy of the testing procedure in comparison to the national average.

The popular narrative that has been criticising the State government about the number of tests as compared it to the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, wherein more than 5,000 tests were done in 24 hours between April 27 to April 28, of which 83 tests returned positive. Eatala, speaking to the media, said: “It is not about the number of tests, but the number of cases that tested positive. Additionally, Telangana has a higher accuracy rate of testing samples. Over 7,16, 733 tests have been conducted across the country and 29,434 people have tested positive, that is 4.1 per cent of the total tested samples.”

Telangana has higher testing accuracy: Min

“In Telangana, however, of the 19,063 samples, 1,009 have tested positive, which means 5.3 per cent of the total samples have tested positive. This shows that Telangana has a higher testing accuracy, and we are correctly following the ICMR guidelines laid down for testing,” Eatala said. However, a revised testing guideline was issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai which said that the asymptomatic high-risk contacts of Covid-patients, who are pregnant over 34 weeks, undergoing dialysis or are cancer patients, will be tested. It is unclear if Telangana plans to follow similar exceptions.

No private testing

Regarding rapid tests, Eatala added, “As per the data released by the ICMR, the curve of Covid cases are increasing in other parts of the country while in Telangana the curve was going down. There are allegations against the State government that the government is loose and lenient in containing Coronavirus and not conducting tests, and not disclosing the information.

We have elicited many times that the stats of test are dynamic. Today I have announced that there are 1,009 cases, and as we have nine testing centres — if there are any positive cases, the count will increase.”

“There are people who walked into our offices with proposals of supplying rapid test kits in bulk. But, the Chief Minister declined the proposal as the credibility of those tests was unsure. The conditions in the US and China are different from that of Telangana.

Hence, we didn’t want to take a hasty decision. We will take a decision after considering local experience of kits,” he said “We will follow the guidelines of the Central government and its agencies such as ICMR without missing anything. If we permit private hospitals to conduct Corona tests, lakhs of people will go with mild cold and fever. As a single test costs `5,500 we have decided to not give it to private hospitals,” he said.

Six new cases in the State

Six new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,009 in the State while 42 were discharged on the day