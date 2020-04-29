STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illicit transport of NDP liquor from MP to Asifabad rampant

According to sources, the violators smuggle the liquor bottles in containers by stashing them inside the loads of essential commodities, like flour.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By S Raja Reddy
ADILABAD: Be it a dry day or complete lockdown, it seems as if the tipplers will find a way to quench their thirst. At a time when all bars, pubs and liquor shops in the State continue to remain shut, owing to the nationwide lockdown, the smuggling of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) from Madhya Pradesh to Kumrambheem Asifabad district is rampant. 

According to sources, the violators smuggle the liquor bottles in containers by stashing them inside the loads of essential commodities, like flour. It is learnt that these loads from the neighbouring State first reach Kagaznagar town and then get transported to the belt shops in rural areas in the district. As the Centre has permitted vehicles containing essential commodities to move crossing State borders, the violators are making use of this and transporting liquor bottles illicitly.

Since, the police officials are already overworked, especially those who are deployed at checkposts, they mostly let go of the containers and lorries which are, purportedly, transporting essential commodities without checking properly. Meanwhile, sources told Express that the illicit transport of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) is continuing in the district with the help of political leaders.

Recently, the local residents of Penchikalpet mandal filed a complaint with the police stating that a liquor shop, owned by the son of a local political leader, is operating in their area violating lockdown norms. However, no action was taken against the violators. Meanwhile, in a joint operation organised by the Excise Department officials, police personnel and the State Vigilance Department officials on Monday, the sleuths seized liquor bottles worth `45,000 (`1.50 lakh market value) that were being smuggled into the district and arrested nine violators for the offence. 

Demand for gudumba on the rise in Nalgonda
Nalgonda: All liquor shops have been closed since lockdown came into force, but the demand for liquor has not dropped and many are turning to country-made liquor gudumba which is being manufactured at tribal tandas. Nalgonda Excise Superintendent M Shankar said to control the sale of gudumba, three teams had been formed. They have been keeping a track on sale of jaggery which is used for making gudumba.

