Liquor prices soar high in the black markets

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: All liquor shops in Mahbubnagar district have been closed due to the lockdown. However, illegal sale of liquor has not stopped. There is hardly any place from Shamshabad to Alampur and Kalwakurthy to Narayanpur where liquor is not freely available.

Many liquor shops have not been sealed and shop owners were taking advantage of it, they are taking out stocks illegally and selling the same at higher prices in the black market. Upon learning about the issue, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud issued orders to seal all liquor shops. Despite the order given by the Minister, Excise Department officials have not sealed some of the shops.

According to officials, checkposts have been set up at border areas of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. However they have failed to keep a check on illegal smuggling of liquor bottles into the district from neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh.