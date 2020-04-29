STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Many with Covid symptoms not being tested: Uttam Kumar Reddy

He said the State government had not tested the secondary contacts of Covid-positive patients.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed “shock” over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to declare 21 districts as Covid-free stating that  adequate number of tests had not been conducted. He said the State government had not tested the secondary contacts of Covid-positive patients.

Addressing a meeting at Tappa Chabutra in Karwan constituency after distributing food and other essentials among the poor on Tuesday, he said there were many complaints that people without any travel history were not being tested although they had clear symptoms of Covid-19. Besides, testing for asymptomatic people had stopped long ago, he alleged.

He gave the example of a woman journalist who was initially refused a Covid-19 test although she had all the symptoms. She was reportedly told that she was young and her body could fight the virus, he said. Uttam alleged that thousands of people with Covid symptoms were being turned away from hospitals. 

“If the CM KCR is fully confident that 21 districts in Telangana would be Corona-free, then he should also announce lifting of lockdown in those districts. CM KCR should give a guarantee that there will be no recurrence of Corona in these districts. There will be zero cases if you don’t test anyone. But that’s not the right approach,” he said. The TPCC chief suggested that an independent agency should certify whether an area is free from Coronavirus or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy Covid
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp