Many with Covid symptoms not being tested: Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed “shock” over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to declare 21 districts as Covid-free stating that adequate number of tests had not been conducted. He said the State government had not tested the secondary contacts of Covid-positive patients.

Addressing a meeting at Tappa Chabutra in Karwan constituency after distributing food and other essentials among the poor on Tuesday, he said there were many complaints that people without any travel history were not being tested although they had clear symptoms of Covid-19. Besides, testing for asymptomatic people had stopped long ago, he alleged.

He gave the example of a woman journalist who was initially refused a Covid-19 test although she had all the symptoms. She was reportedly told that she was young and her body could fight the virus, he said. Uttam alleged that thousands of people with Covid symptoms were being turned away from hospitals.

“If the CM KCR is fully confident that 21 districts in Telangana would be Corona-free, then he should also announce lifting of lockdown in those districts. CM KCR should give a guarantee that there will be no recurrence of Corona in these districts. There will be zero cases if you don’t test anyone. But that’s not the right approach,” he said. The TPCC chief suggested that an independent agency should certify whether an area is free from Coronavirus or not.