NMC to check wastage of donated food

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Even as the government is doing its best to feed and provide shelter to the migrant workers and other needy people during the ongoing lockdown, the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) is facing a different kind of problem. Controlling the ever-growing number of “unorganised” groups and individuals trying to help the poor, and preventing the wastage of food in these extremely troubled times have emerged as two major issues.

For over a month now, the migrant workers, as well as the other poor people, have been moving from one place to another as they have been rendered shelterless. In view of this, the individuals, as well as the NGOs, have been moving around several areas under the corporation, literally searching for the needy people in order to distribute food and other essential items.

While this has become a ‘problem of plenty’ of people moving around to distribute food, at many places police have come across fake donors. The other major problem is the wastage of food. In many localities more than one organisation or individual is distributing meals to the same number of people, who tend to leave plates filled with food, some of them even untouched, on the side of roads.

What made the municipal officials even more cautious over these two issues is a study report which found that “improper” food distribution too contributes to the spread of Coronavirus. In view of this, the corporation has made it mandatory for any organisation or individual to obtain prior permission to distribute food and other essential provisions among the needy people under NMC limits.