Set up task force to grab opportunities post Covid: KT Rama Rao tells Centre

During the Union Minister’s video-conference with IT ministers from different States, Rama Rao said that the Covid-19 would present India a lot of opportunities in the future.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday suggested to Union Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad to set up a special group of government officials and industry leaders to deal with myriad opportunities that would open up in the post-Covid-19 era. 

During the Union Minister’s video-conference with IT ministers from different States, Rama Rao said that the Covid-19 would present India a lot of opportunities in the future. He told Prasad that the special group should look into exploring digital solutions in the fields like education, healthcare and technology. Prasad accepted Rama Rao’s suggestion. The TRS working president also cited the example of Japan who shifted their manufacturing units from China to other countries, and said that India should move to bring such companies from China to the country and which will further translate into huge employment opportunities. 

He also sought financial incentives for the MSMEs and for the IT sector apart from GST exemption and Income Tax, so that they survive this onslaught from the lockdown. Prasad took cognisance of this and said that he would look into the matter. Apart from this, KTR also requested Prasad to grant permissions for setting up two more electronic manufacturing clusters as the existing two are full to their capacity. 
Where IT sector stands now: 

Comments

