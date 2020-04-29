STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana becoming rice bowl of India: K Chandrashekhar Rao

Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to construct an additional 40 Lakh tonnes capacity godowns and form 2,500 farmer groups.

Published: 29th April 2020 11:43 AM

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the Telangana state is becoming the rice bowl of the country due to the record level Paddy being cultivated in the state following improvement in the irrigation facilities.

He said that a comprehensive strategy is being worked out to get a reasonable support price for the agricultural produce, as there is an increase in the yield and acreage.

He directed the officials concerned to construct an additional 40 Lakh tonnes capacity godowns and form 2,500 farmer groups.

At a review meeting with ministers for agriculture and civil supplies and top officials, Rao noted that the life of Telangana is associated with agriculture. There are 60-65 lakh farmers in the state and there are many others dependent on agriculture.

He said as the government has taken on top priority construction of irrigation projects, in the days to come about 1,300 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of Godavari and Krishna waters would be utilised. Availability of water for irrigation improved due to revival of tanks under Mission Kakatiya and 24-hour free power supply. "Under projects, tanks and borewells, there is a possibility of having two crops in 1.45 crore acres and three crops in 10 lakh acres. Then Telangana State will become the Rice Bowl of India. The yield will be doubled in the years to come," he said.

He wanted the practice of every farmer going for the same crop should be done away with. Farmers should go in for crops, which have demand in the markets. The agriculture department should suggest which crop should be grown in which area and farmers should follow it.

He noted that due to increase in crop cultivation, there is more demand for fertilisers and pesticides and seeds. This monsoon season, there is a need for 22.30 lakh tonnes of fertilisers. "Arrangements are being made to keep the fertilisers available for farmers. Fertilisers required for June are ready. Hence, farmers should purchase them in the month of May. Farmers should not crowd the fertilisers' shops, but purchase them in a proper manner."

