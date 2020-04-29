Tomato, vegetable prices go downhill as demand drops

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: There has been a crash in wholesale vegetable prices in Hyderabad, particularly tomato, whose price has fallen from Rs40 per kg to `6 per kg in a fortnight. According to the vegetable vendors of Rythu Bazaar at Mehdipatnam the prices of tomato have fallen because of a steep drop in demand.

“The produce from last week remained unsold after the demand which was too much, two weeks ago, suddenly dropped. Now, people are not even buying and if this continues, the heat will spoil the tomatoes. So the farmers are selling it for any price that vendor is willing to pay, which is `3 per kg or less,” said Ali Mohammed, a vegetable vendor from Rythu Bazaar, Mehdipatnam.

“Also, the timings of Rythu Bazaar has been reduced from 6 am to 2 pm to 6 am to 11 am,” which he said was affecting the sales.“Besides, farmers said that even the ketchup companies are not buying tomatoes despite cheaper prices, because of lockdown,” he added. It is not just tomato but the prices of vegetables, in general, has come down at Rythu Bazaar. The prices of onions have come down from `40/kg to `20/kg, brinjal (eggplant) has come down from `40/kg to `13/kg, green chillies from Rs 80/kg to `23/kg, cabbage from `40/kg to `11/kg and french Beans from `120/kg to `33/kg at all the three Rythu Bazaars in the city including the ones at Erragadda and Falaknuma.

Different rates

However, the prices of vegetables differ from area to area in the city, for some vendors are still quoting higher prices in the areas where the demand is more and the supply is restricted by time. Nevertheless, the prices of vegetables at weekly markets and Rythu Bazaars have come down but the availability of variety has reduced, since the past two weeks.