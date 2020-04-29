STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tomato, vegetable prices go downhill as demand drops

There has been a crash in wholesale vegetable prices in Hyderabad, particularly tomato, whose price has fallen from Rs40 per kg to `6 per kg in a fortnight.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors selling tomatoes at `6 per kg as the demand has come down drastically, at Erragadda Rythu Bazaar |sathya keerthi

Vendors selling tomatoes at `6 per kg as the demand has come down drastically, at Erragadda Rythu Bazaar |sathya keerthi

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There has been a crash in wholesale vegetable prices in Hyderabad, particularly tomato, whose price has fallen from Rs40 per kg to `6 per kg in a fortnight. According to the vegetable vendors of Rythu Bazaar at Mehdipatnam the prices of tomato have fallen because of a steep drop in demand.

“The produce from last week remained unsold after the demand which was too much, two weeks ago, suddenly dropped. Now, people are not even buying and if this continues, the heat will spoil the tomatoes. So the farmers are selling it for any price that vendor is willing to pay, which is `3 per kg or less,” said Ali Mohammed, a vegetable vendor from Rythu Bazaar, Mehdipatnam. 

“Also, the timings of Rythu Bazaar has been reduced from 6 am to 2 pm to 6 am to 11 am,” which he said was affecting the sales.“Besides, farmers said that even the ketchup companies are not buying tomatoes despite cheaper prices, because of lockdown,” he added. It is not just tomato but the prices of vegetables, in general, has come down at Rythu Bazaar. The prices of onions have come down from `40/kg to `20/kg, brinjal (eggplant) has come down from `40/kg to `13/kg, green chillies from Rs 80/kg to `23/kg, cabbage from `40/kg to `11/kg and french Beans from `120/kg to `33/kg at all the three Rythu Bazaars in the city including the ones at Erragadda and Falaknuma. 

Different rates
However, the prices of vegetables differ from area to area in the city, for some vendors are still quoting higher prices in the areas where the demand is more and the supply is restricted by time.  Nevertheless, the prices of vegetables at weekly markets and Rythu Bazaars have come down but the availability of variety has reduced, since the past two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vegetable tomato
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp