44-day-old infant wins battle against Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a happy turn of events, a one-and-a-half-month-old infant was among the 35 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. The baby boy, who is the youngest Covid-19 patient in the country, was allowed to go back home as he has fully recuperated.

In a video released by the State Department of Health, a doctor was seen talking to the infant’s mother, who says, “He is completely fine. He has recovered. He was admitted to the hospital when he was only 20 days old, and had symptoms such as loose motions. He has been treated here for 24 days. We were sent to Gandhi Hospital from Mahbubnagar, our native place. I am very relieved,” the baby’s mother added.

Woman, daughter fully recover

Of the 35 patients who were discharged throughout the day, 13 of them were children. While everyone thanked the doctors and staff at the Gandhi Hospital, Health Minister Eatala Rajender congratulated all the doctors, nursing and paramedical staff for their tireless efforts and commitment. At present, 10 patients at Gandhi Hospital are being treated in ICU. One of them one is on a ventilator, two are dialysis patients, one is an oral cancer patient, one more is suffering from lymphoma, one patient has pancreatic problems and the rest have cardiovascular co-morbidities.

The remaining patients are being provided oxygen support. “The death rate is 2.5 in our State, compared to 3.2 nationwide. We are working to reduce the death rate even further,” Eatala said. Meanwhile, two Covid-19 patients from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, a woman and her daughter, recovered fully and were discharged from the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday night.

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Gopal Rao, they were the primary contacts of a Covid-19 patient, a Markaz returnee and an SCCL employee, who is still undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital. While a total of three positive cases, all from a same family, were recorded in the district, with the discharge of two, only one active Covid-19 case remains in the district.

TS sees 7 more +ve cases

Seven more Covid-19 positive cases were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total in the State to 1,016. The day also saw 35 patients being discharged. So far 409 patients have won the battle against the virus. The number of deaths remained constant at 25