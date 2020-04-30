Cops destroy 250 litres of ID liquor

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The Mulugu district police raided an illicitly distilled (ID) liquor den at Ramnagar thanda under the Kasimdevipeta panchayat on Wednesday. Acting on a tipoff, they recovered 31 drums containing 7,000 litres of jaggery wash and 250 litres of ID liqour stored in 15 cans. “We destroyed all of this, but the bootleggers fled before the police could arrive,” Mulugu Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) P Sai Chaitanya said.

He said the police would take strict action against anyone involved in preparing ID liquor. “We launched an inquiry on how these people smuggled the jaggery. It is the poor people who get addicted to ID liqour and face health problems. We request the people to cooperate with the police to curb the menace,” he said. Police inspector K Devender Reddy, Sub-Inspector B Raju and CRPF personnel took part in the raid.